Cardi B has quit Twitter after lashing out at fans over her absence from Sunday night's (03.04.22) Grammys.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker was inundated with messages asking why she wasn't at the bash in Las Vegas, and things got ugly when one Twitter user falsely suggested one of her two children - Kulture, three, and her six-month-old son, whose name has not been made public - with husband Offset is autistic.

The 29-year-old rapper began by explaining that she never intended to attend the awards show in the first place, because she has no new music to perform and only received a single nomination for Best Rap Performance for 'Up'.

She wrote in a since-deleted post: “When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever [give] hints? Like are you okay.

“I’m not going to [an] award show if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out.”

The 'WAP' hitmaker then fumed after one user inappropriately asked: "[Cardi B] do you kiss your [autistic] child with that mouth?," to which she hit back: "None of my kids are autistic … Don’t project what you got on my kids the f***.”

Shortly after, Cardi announced she was deactivating her profile on the micro-blogging site to "protect myself".

Her last comment before she took the page offline read: “I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this f***** dumb*** fan base. You got the slow dumb***** dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, the f***?

“When the f*** I hinted I was going? Just f***** stupid. I can’t. I needs to protect myself.”