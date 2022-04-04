SZA needed crutches and a wheelchair after falling out of bed.

The 31-year-old singer didn't go into detail about her injuries, but while at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (03.04.22), she used the mobility aids to get around the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and later explained she'd had a mishap at home.

Speaking backstage at the ceremony, she told reporters: "It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before. Everything awesome in my life has also come with something very random."

SZA was seen struggling to balance her Grammy while walking off the stage, and also told her publicist: “I just don’t wanna take pictures in the wheelchair!”

The singer - who picked up the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Performance for 'Kiss Me More' with Doja Cat - also spoke of her regret that her beloved grandmother wasn't alive to see her win.

She said: "She passed [in 2019] before she can see me win...I wish my granny was here and I'm just I'm just grateful that she can see me from above and my parents can see me now."

The 'Good Days' hitmaker also revealed she's finished working on the long-awaited follow-up to her 2017 debut album 'Ctrl'.

She said: “I just finished it up in Hawaii. And it’s coming soon!

“I think it’s my most unisex album. I think it’s for everyone.”

SZA and Doja used their acceptance speeches for their award to pay tribute to one another.

Doja - who had to dash out of the bathroom to accept the honour - gushed: "SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything."

In response, her friend said: "Thank you, Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God and just thank all of y'all...I'm glad you made it back in time."