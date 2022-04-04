Jon Batiste secretly got married in February.

The 35-year-old singer - who scooped five Grammy Awards on Sunday (03.04.22) - tied the knot with Suleika Jaouad earlier this year after the author was diagnosed with leukaemia for a second time.

Suleika told 'CBS Sunday Morning': "We got married the day before I was admitted to the hospital to undergo my bone marrow transplant."

She jokingly added: "We have known that we wanted to get married, I think, from the first week that we started dating. That's when Jon first brought up the topic of marriage to me. So, we've had eight years. This is not, you know, a hasty decision!"

But the 33-year-old writer insisted her diagnosis wasn't a factor in the musician's proposal.

She continued: "He said to me, 'I just want to be very clear, I'm not proposing to you because of this diagnosis. It's taken me a year to design your ring. So, just know this timing has nothing to do with it. But what I do want you to know is that this diagnosis doesn't change anything. It just makes it all the clearer to me that I want to commit to this and for us to be together.'

"But once we realised we had this tiny window before the bone marrow transplant, we decided to go for it."

The couple were able to quickly obtain their marriage license and had a "tiny" and "perfect" wedding - but "used bread ties" instead of formal wedding rings.

Suleika said: "And I'll tell you, we walked into that bone marrow transplant unit on cloud nine. We were so happy, so brimming with love and positivity from this beautiful evening that we'd had. And I really believe that that carried us through."

After picking up his Grammy Awards - including Best Music Video and the prestigious Album of the Year accolade - the 'Show Me The Way' singer admitted his wife's health battles gave him perspective.

Asked about the "duality" of the moment, given his personal situation, he told assembled reporters: "It puts it in perspective. Life has ups and downs. And sometimes the ups and downs occur at the same time.

"And when you have that happening, it really lets you know by shaking your consciousness and saying, 'Be present. Be here.' So what's going on back home and what's happening today are both in their proper place for me."