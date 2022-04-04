Samsung is working on a self-repair program that’s due to launch this summer.

The South Korean electronics giant wants to make it possible for owners of the Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7 Plus smartphones to be able to fix issues with their devices themselves at home by using their repair guides and parts website IFixit, which will allow them to access parts and tools as well as fixes.

It has already worked with other brands like Motorola and Steam on a similar concept.

iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens told The Verge: “We are working with Samsung to improve their repair guide and DIY parts offerings,

“It is clear that manufacturers are recognizing that they need to embrace repair."

This comes after Apple recently announced its own self-service program.

According to Wiens, Galaxy’s S20 guides are complete and iFixit is already working on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus guides.

As to whether Samsung plans to expand to other models, they said: “Samsung plans to expand the range of products, parts and self-repair capability as the program matures.”

So far there has been no mention of replacement batteries coming in the pack, but users can expect to find displays, back glass, and charge ports.