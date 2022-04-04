JoJo Siwa has suggested she has known her new partner for some time.

The 18-year-old dancer revealed a few days ago that she's in a new relationship and now the former 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant - who split from Kylie Prew in October after nine months of dating - has revealed they have been together for "a few months" after she opened her eyes to what was in front of her.

She gushed to E! News: "I'm very, very happy.

"I will say that I have made some choices. You know, I didn't really have my eyes open.

"I am lucky to be in love. I think love is a very special thing that sometimes can be taken for granted. And I'm very lucky to have unconditional love."

And JoJo teased her fans ill be thrilled when they find out who her new mystery woman is.

She added: "I'll say the world is going to be very happy when I say who it is."

It seems fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out who the YouTuber is dating.

She said: "I told my girlfriend, I said six months, but we both know I'm not gonna keep it a secret for that long. So, I don't know, when it feels right.

"Odds are it'll slip out soon who it is."

JoJo revealed last week she is "not single" and is a "loyal lady" when she's in a relationship.

She confirmed: "We're not single. I say ‘we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself… I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

She also said: "I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji]," to which 'Rachel Uncensored' host Rachel Ballinger replied: “She’s exclusive, ladies and gentleman.”