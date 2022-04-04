Matt Goss got kicked off a dating app.

The 53-year-old singer had turned to an online matchmaking service in a "desperate" attempt to find love but the platform owners thought he was an impersonator and he was too embarrassed to put them straight.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5, he admitted: “I got kicked off because they said, ‘We don’t think Matt Goss would appreciate you imitating him’.

“I was too embarrassed to say, ‘No, it’s me, it’s actually me. I can show you my stats, you know – a naked picture, anything you need’.

“I didn’t have the guts to go, ‘I’m kind of desperate, I’m trying to find someone here’.”

The Bros singer recently admitted he dumped his last girlfriend because he was tired of her obsession with social media and wanted them to live in the moment.

Discussing the song 'Saved', from his new album 'The Beautiful Unknown', he said: "My last girlfriend just wanted to be on social media all the time and that’s just not how I want to live.

"I said, ‘We either have a life together where we hold hands, go out and have dinner as girlfriend or boyfriend or you post our life online’. I realised a social media life wasn’t going to work for me.

“And so there is a song on the album called 'Saved', which is about the pain you go through to find joy, and that right person.

“Even though the song is about adultery, it’s positive — how you broke my heart but saved my life.

“It’s a song about the hope that comes out of a dark situation."

Matt shot to fame in the 1980s alongside his brother Luke Goss and friend Craig Logan in Bros, and despite being in the spotlight for decades, he still feels "young".

He said: "We were only young in Bros and that’s why I still feel young. I’m thankful fans have stayed interested.”