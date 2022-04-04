Instagram has announced new multiple messaging features which allow users to message whilst they browse.

The Meta-owned photo and video sharing app, announced an array of upgrades, including new chat themes, music previews, quick sharing and more.

The new ‘reply while you browse’ option gives users the ability to multi-task as they will be allowed to reply to a stream of messages rather than having to individually click onto a DM in the inbox.

Other features include the ‘send messages quietly’ option, which allows users to send a message without a notification. Whether it’s late at night, or during a discreet moment, adding @silent to the message will allow busy users to answer messages in their own time and not be bombarded by unwanted notifications.

Instagram also brought out the ‘create a poll with your squad’ feature which is a popular element on group chats, letting users create and vote on polls when it comes to deciding where to wine and dine, what time to meet, or what activities to do.

So far the new upgrade is only available in select countries, with an aim to expand globally.

Head of Instagram, Adam Moseri, announced at the end of last year: “2022 Priorities.

“This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities.

“Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year!”