Prince Andrew will reportedly accompany Queen Elizabeth to the races over Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The 62-year-old royal - who chaperoned his mother to Prince Philip's memorial service last week - stepped away from public life after being accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre but he's said to be planning to join the 95-year-old monarch at the prestigious Epsom Derby in June.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “He was meant to stay invisible during the Platinum Jubilee so there is no way he will be at events like Trooping the Colour.

“But the Queen needs a chaperone on all occasions at the moment due to her mobility issues and Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one he will accompany her at.

“He just doesn’t seem to understand the public outcry.”

Andrew and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement over her claims in February.

Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - had accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in August 2019, and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with the prince in 2001.

Although Andrew denied the allegations against him, he agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of money to his accuser to end the civil case.

A court document read: "Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."