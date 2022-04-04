Saweetie wanted to represent her "crown chakra" with her Grammys outfit.

The 28-year-old rapper - whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper - donned a hot pink two-piece by Valentino for her appearance on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (04.03.22) and explained that she wanted an outfit to reflect her spiritual happiness.

Asked what story she was trying to tell with the ensemble by Laverne Cox, who was reporting for E! News, she said: "Thank you, it's by Valentino and right now I'm representing my crown chakra."

Laverne then asked: "You're representing your crown chakra because you're the queen?", to which Saweetie quipped: "I mean, that's what they tell me!"

The rap star - who later changed into a black gown with a mesh bodice and crystal detailing - was nominated for Best Rap Song for her hit 'Best Friend', which she released with fellow rapper Doja Cat, and while that honour eventually went to Kanye West and Jay-Z for their song 'Jail', Saweetie went on to heap praise on Doja.

She said: "She's amazing, she looks good, she raps bomb and I just love her. I met her, like, three years ago, so I met her before we did the collaboration. I'm just so excited for us tonight."