Kim Kardashian has met Pete Davidson's grandparents.

The 41-year-old beauty recently joined her boyfriend on a trip to New York City, where he was working on a movie and because the production was close to the Staten Island home of his relatives, the 'Saturday Night Live' star took the SKIMS founder to see them after he'd finished filming for the day.

While Pete has met Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, her siblings, and many of her friends, sources told TMZ he has yet to meet her four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm, out of respect for their father, Kanye West.

It was previously claimed Kim is trying to be "very respectful" of Kanye while navigating her romance with Pete, but she's "very serious" about the 28-year-old star, much to the delight of her family.

A source said: "She wants to be respectful of Kanye too. Kim is just very happy and serious with Pete. Her family loves having him around too. He is very sweet to Kim. Everyone loves seeing her this happy."

And although the couple have only been together since October, they've reportedly discussed starting a family of their own one day.

An insider said: “Pete is really happy with where things stand between them [him and Kim] and he only wants to continue growing closer.

“Pete has always known he’s wanted to have kids and become a father one day. Even though some people might not take Pete seriously, he absolutely sees himself settling down with a wife and starting a family of his own.”

The source added: “He knows Kim is completely self-sufficient and doesn’t need a man to provide for her.”

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who shot to fame alongside her family as part of the long-running reality series - previously spoke of how "blessed" she is to have the support of her family.

She said: "I’m so blessed to have such an incredible family, having their support means everything."