Some 'Metal Gear Solid' fans have fallen victim to an April Fool's Day prank.

A group of pranksters recently launched a 35th anniversary website - but Konami subsequently confirmed that it was a fake and that the tech company had nothing to do with it.

A spokesperson for the company told Tech Radar: "This site is not Konami's site."

The gaming giant confirmed that it was unhappy about the website's appearance on the web and it was seeking to resolve the issue.

The spokesperson added: "We are currently considering how to deal with this site."

The appearance of the website actually changed after it was launched and had generated interest among gaming fans.

The page subsequently greeted visitors with information on a 'Metal Gear' 35th Anniversary NFT auction.

Despite this, Konami hasn't yet confirmed or denied whether it has any plans at all to mark the anniversary.

The spokesperson said: "There is nothing we can say right now."

The first game in the 'Metal Gear' franchise was released in 1987.

However, the game moved to a different level when it arrived on the PlayStation platform and was built using 3D graphics.

Now, around 60 million copies of the games have been sold worldwide and it is one of the most acclaimed video-game series in history.