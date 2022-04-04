Sony has more studio acquisitions in the works.

That is according to Jim Ryan, the PlayStation CEO, who has confirmed that more big-money deals are already in the pipeline.

Jim told the official PlayStation podcast: "We’re in a really good place with PlayStation Studios and have been for the past few years.

"The critical success and the commercial success of the games that they’ve been making … that has given us permission to invest heavily in content creation.

"We’re growing our studios organically and we’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we’re in discussions with Bungie and we have more planned. This is getting us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success."

Jim also explained why Sony has decided against including first-party games in with PS Plus.

He said: "The games that we make are getting bigger; they’re getting better, they’re getting more beautiful, they’re getting richer, the narrative is getting stronger … this is really great and gamers tell us this is what they really want from PlayStation.

"Now, I have to say, putting these games into a subscription service immediately upon their release would break this virtuous circle, and we wouldn’t be able to invest in the way that we’re currently able to. So we’re not doing it.

"We’re going to stick to the approach that we have and has served us well under many years now."