A page of Sir Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics are going up for sale for a staggering $450,000.

The working lyric sheet for the Beatles' 1969 hit 'Maxwell's Silver Hammer' - which the late John Lennon once called "Paul's granny music" was last put on the open market for 2006, when the piece of memorabilia sold for $192,000 but a private collector is looking to make a huge profit by selling the document again via Moments in Time.

Paul wrote the first page of lyrics on a sheet of paper bearing the letterhead for the Beatles' company Apple Corps Limited, with two other pages on the document penned by Mal Evans, the group's former road manager and personal assistant.

The song was written after the band's trip to India in 1968 and is Paul's first track on the group's legendary 'Abbey Road' album.

Meanwhile, another set of Paul's handwritten lyrics was recently donated to The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool.

Former 'Hollyoaks' actress Davinia Taylor was given a notebook, which belonged to Mal and contained Paul's words to 'Hey Jude', for her 21st birthday by her dad Alan Murphy.

She explained: "Sotheby's had an auction, dad was at home, a few bottles of wine in and started bidding against an American.

"He won. He said, 'It's not going to America, it's staying in Liverpool."

She revealed her millionaire father paid "something crazy like £100,000" for the notebook, which also contains doodles and poetry by all four band members, including John, the late George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr, and documents a time between 1967 and 1968.

It also contains snippets of lyrics from 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' and other tracks.

And Davinia was "over the moon" to have donated the item, which the museum has insured for £1 million.