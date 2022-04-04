Sony could be about to announce a PlayStation VR2 showcase.

The tech giant has already started sending out emails that contain the phrase "Introducing PlayStation VR2", according to Tom Henderson.

The industry insider said on Twitter: "Sony sent out a new email yesterday named "Introducing PlayStation VR2" - There was a similar email a couple of weeks prior to the PS5 pre-launch, too. It could indicate there are plans for a PSVR2 showcase soon as both @GameOverGreggy and @JeffGrubb had heard. (sic)"

However, he added: "It could be something or could be nothing. It's just interesting given the timing of everything."

Jeff Grubb and Greg Miller have both recently mentioned the rumours that are surrounding Sony at the moment.

Meanwhile, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan previously opened up about the company's VR ambitions.

Jim explained that PlayStation continues to believe in the long-term prospects for VR technology.

He shared: "We like to innovate; we think our community likes us to innovate. I’d turn around the question and say, 'Why not?' For us, it’s a very logical step to take. We’re very excited by it and we think that people who are going to make VR games for our new VR system are going to be very excited too."