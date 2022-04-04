Elle King has become a "more empathetic, grateful person" since having her son.

The 32-year-old singer and her fiance Dan Tooker welcomed their first child, Lucky, into the world in September and the 'Ex's and Oh's' hitmaker hailed the tot as her "best gift" and admitted she didn't care if she came home from the Grammy Awards empty handed because she already has the "best trophy".

Speaking on the red carpet at the ceremony on Sunday (03.04.22), she told People magazine: "I love it. I love what he has transformed me into, which is a much more empathetic, grateful person.

"I try to wake up every day and practice that gratitude attitude.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and he is the best gift. So I know that when I go home tonight, I've got the best trophy in a little chunky monkey baby boy."

So far, Elle has found her son to be "pretty chill" but knows she'll have her hands full once he starts working.

She said: "He's still kind of immobile. I don't really feel like I've had a lot of tough stuff yet until he's mobile. Ask me next year. Right now he's pretty chill. But I'm definitely going to be one of those moms with the backpack leash."

The singer - who was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)' with Miranda Lambert, but lost to Brothers Osborne for 'Younger Me' - hopes her son's optimistic name helps with his fortunes in the future.

She said: "I was born to lose, but I named my son Lucky so hopefully he's got a different shot in life."