Avril Lavigne finds love "hard" but worth "taking that chance" on.

The 'Bite Me' hitmaker - who was previously married to Derryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger - was "over" relationships and ready to spend some time alone before she met her current partner, Mod Sun and admitted it was a typical pattern of behaviour for her.

Speaking to E! News' Laverne Cox on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (03.04.22), she mentioned the name of her current album, 'Love Sux', she said: "That's how I was feeling when I started making this album. I was, like, over it. I was like, 'I need a break from relationships, I'm gonna check out.' That didn't last very long, a couple days then I got myself a boyfriend.

"I was like, 'I need my independence back, I need a hot minute.' And then, like, two days later I fell in love. That's how it goes for me."

Avril reflected on her past relationships, admitting "love's hard" and it "never really ends well" but she won't give up on happiness.

She added: "It's, for me, worth taking that chance and opening up and being vulnerable because I don't want to miss out on a good time. It has it's ups and downs but at the same time that's kind of fun, I guess."

The 37-year-old star recently admitted she was a big fan of Mod before they met.

She said: "I mean, he’s a really incredible songwriter and like [when] we met, I loved his song ‘Karma'. I was like, ‘Who did you write this with and who produced it?’ And he was like, ‘John Feldmann.’ And so we got together to work because I was a fan of his music and he introduced me to John Feldmann and then the three of us just wrote so many songs and had so much fun together."

Avril thinks her boyfriend has a great understanding of her music and how she approaches it.

She added: "He really complimented, like, a lot of my ideas and really understood [my vision]. They all really understood me as an artist."