Blac Chyna is refocusing on her lawsuit against the Kardashians.

The 33-year-old star filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family in 2017, when she accused them of playing a part in the cancellation of her reality show with Rob Kardashian, ‘Rob and Chyna'.

The model - who has Dream, five, with Rob, as well as King, nine, with Tyga - said on Twitter: "I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days. When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS. (sic)"

The show - which was cancelled after one season - focused on the wild relationship between Rob and Chyna.

She said: "I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors - the lies that were told and the damage that was done.

"At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too. Peace and Love to you all. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Lynne Ciani - her attorney - said in a statement: "Chyna will prove to the jury that all four defendants defamed her by falsely accusing her of physically abusing Rob and then using that lie to get her No. 1 hit show, Rob and Chyna, cancelled by the E! Network and NBCUniversal.

"Chyna's Jury Trial against Rob Kardashian for Revenge Porn will commence after the completion of her Jury Trial against Kris Jenner and her three daughters."