Katherine Schwarzenegger learned the "importance of inner beauty" from her mom.

The 32-year-old writer is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and she admits that her mom is her "ultimate beauty icon".

Speaking about her influence, Katherine shared: "I grew up with a really great example of natural beauty."

Katherine - who has Lyla, 19 months, with Chris Pratt and another baby on the way - revealed that her beauty "philosophy" has been inspired by Maria.

She told People: "What goes on on the inside exudes on the outside. Being happy on the inside and a great smile [are] the most beautiful things, my mom always said. So, that has always been my philosophy."

Katherine is now keen to send the same messages to her own daughter.

The writer - who married Chris in 2019 - said: "I want that for her. It's such a huge gift to be able to give to a girl."

Meanwhile, Chris previously claimed that each child is "unique and special".

The Hollywood star - who also has Jack, nine, from his marriage to Anna Faris - revealed how becoming a dad for the second time has changed his perceptions of parenthood.

He explained: "The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child.

"When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.' And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done.' Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mould."