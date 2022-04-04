Tatyana Ali believes Chris Rock “didn’t deserve” to be smacked by Will Smith at the Oscars.

The 43-year-old actress starred alongside Will, 53, on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' - but she admits that he made a mistake when he hit Chris.

Tatyana - who played Ashley Banks on 'The Fresh Prince' - wrote on Twitter: "I love #WillSmith very much. @chrisrock didn’t deserve to be hit. Period. My heart aches for what has happened. I don’t know what caused that chaos and confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him. (sic)"

After the incident, Will apologised for his behaviour and later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Hollywood star said in a statement: "I have directly responded to the academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

Will also insisted he's committed to changing following the Oscars controversy.

He said: "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

"I betrayed the trust of the academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."