Jordan Mooney has died, aged 66.

The punk muse - who gained a name for herself collaborating with fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and the the Sex Pistols - has passed away following a rare cancer diagnosis.

Jordan's - real name Pamela Rooke - family said in a statement: "Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on this planet, whether it be as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and countless prize winning cats.”

"She lived life to the full and was true to herself and others throughout the whole of her life.

"She was totally trusted and respected by all those who knew her. Jordan was a blessed rare individual indeed. She did not want any speculation regarding her passing, and wished for the world to know that after a short period of illness. She succumbed to a relatively rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer)."

"Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come.”

Her family have “requested” privacy as they come together to mourn Jordan.

Their statement continued: 'The Rooke family have requested time to grieve their loss and would ask everyone to kindly respect this – thank you."

Tributes for Jordan - who was known for her bleached hair, big hair and heavy eye makeup - poured in as the news broke.

Boy George called her a “teenage obsession” as he paid his respects on Twitter.

The 60-year-old pop star wrote: “RIP Jordan Punk Icon and teenage obsession. So sad!'”

Jonathan Ross labelled her “an amazing woman” as he offered his condolences.

The 61-year-old chat show host said: “An amazing woman. She changed our world. And she loved cats. So sad she’s gone.”