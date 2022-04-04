Olivia Munn took her son Malcolm for his first meal out.

The ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ star - who shares the five-month-old baby with comic John Mulaney - shared on Instagram how she had brought him out for his first culinary milestone.

The 41-year-old actress wrote in the caption of the sweet photo dump: “Crazy phở you [ramen emoji]. Malcolm goes to his first restaurant.”

In another photo shared to Olivia’s social media sees the 38-year-old stand-up comedian cradle him at the table and then a photo of him sitting in his stroller.

Last month, the former ‘New Girl’ star shared an homage to four months of being a mother to “the happiest, chillest baby”.

Olivia wrote in the caption: "It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world.”

"He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him ... Happy 4 month birthday Malcolm. I love you I love you I love you."

Last week, Olivia got honest about how she was finding being a new mother in her Instagram Story.

At 1:54 am, she said: "Everyone's asleep except me. Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I’m pretty sure that’s spit up on my shirt.”

Olivia added: “I’m so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."