Selena Gomez says not going on social media makes her “feel normal”.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star has not “been on the internet for four and half years” and believes this is great for her mental well-being.

The 29-year-old actress told Good Morning America on Monday (04.04.22): "I haven't been on the internet in four and a half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."

Selena attributes “growing up in the spotlight” on the Disney Channel show 'Wizards of Waverly Place' as teaching her about the dangers of social media and the rest of the world wide web.

She said: "Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me so much. I can't believe that I'm where I am mentally just because how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that because it's just not normal."

The Wondermind co-founder - a free online resource for people seeking mental health advice established in collaboration with her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson - is “thrilled” to be getting ready to ring in a new decade when she turns 30 in July.

Of the milestone, Selena said: "I couldn't be more thrilled to just step into this chapter alone, independently, strong, confidently, that's all I really want. I'm excited.”

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker has previously spoken about the importance of maintaining good mental health and how she felt “a huge weight” leave her when was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In August last year, Selena said: “I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out. I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much.'”

She added: “There were all things that honestly should have taken me down. Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'”

The ‘Rare Beauty founder - who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy - was motivated by being able to “help people” in similar situations.

Selena said: ‘You’re going to help people.’ [That is] really what kept me going.”