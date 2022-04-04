Kristin Cavallari is “ready for a relationship”.

The ‘Very Cavallari’ star has been working through some “heavy stuff” in the two years since she split from her ex husband Jay Cutler - the father of her nine-year-old son Camden, seven year-old Jaxon and six-year-old daughter Saylor - but is ready for another serious romance.

While answering fan questions on her Instagram Story on Sunday evening (03.04.22), the 35-year-old reality television personality said: “I've honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship.”

When someone posed the question if she was currently involved with anyone, the former ‘the Hills’ star ruled out answering but lamented on how “amazing” the things she was manifesting into her orbit.

Kristin said: “I realize that didn't really answer that question.”

She added: Let's just say this: when you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it's amazing what you will start to attract.”

After some probing from her followers, the former ‘Laguna Beach’ star admitted that she would be open to remarrying as she has experienced “tremendous growth” since splitting from the 38-year-old former Chicago Bears quarterback in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Kristin said: Yes, I still very much believe in marriage and I've had tremendous growth over the past two years, so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really excites me.”

She told her 4.2 million followers about the importance of “allowing yourself to feel all the emotions,” however long it takes.

Kristin said: Really taking the time to work through it. Allowing yourself to feel all the emotions. It literally took me two years to heal.”

In addition, the ‘Balancing in Heels’ author shared that she was open to having more children despite her feeling “very full with three”.

Kristins said: “I got this question a lot. My life feels very full with by three, butttt (sic), I would be open to one more.”