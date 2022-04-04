Carrie Underwood says her dog Ace died on the same night as the 64th Grammy Awards.

The ‘Before He Cheats’ hitmaker had a rollercoaster evening on Sunday (03.04.22) - after winning in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for her record ‘My Saviour’ and performing her new single ‘Ghost Story’ at the event - after her “true friend” passed away.

The 39-year-old country superstar wrote on Instagram: “Last night my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed. He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest!

"He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows. He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end."

Carrie added: "I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side… [broken heart emoji]”

The ‘American Idol’ winner also shared how she was “eternally grateful” after snagging her victory at the awards, which were hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Before sharing the tragic news, Carrie wrote on Instagram: "I am eternally grateful! Glory to God!"

The ‘Jesus Take The Wheel’ hitmaker - who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, with whom she shares Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three - called getting to rock the stage at the biggest night in music as “such an iconic thing”.

Carrie said: “I mean, the GRAMMYs and performing at the GRAMMYs, that is such an iconic thing. There are so many incredibly talented musical acts in so many different genres of music that only a select few actually get to perform on the stage even if they’re nominated for multiple ones per night."