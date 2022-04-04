Harrison Ford will star in his first major television series in ‘Shrinking’.

The ‘Star Wars’ star will take top billing in the next AppleTV+ series along with Jason Segel, who will executive produce the show along with Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

The 79-year-old actor is playing Dr Phil Rhodes, a whip-smart, ardently self-reliant therapist, deemed to be a “ blue collar shrink” and a legend in the therapeutic approach called Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. However, after developing a successful practice with his two mentees Jimmy and Gaby, Phil has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a condition that causes tremors and slows done his work.

The show - which is being brought to life by Warner Bros. Television Studios and Bill’s Doozer Productions - centres on Jason playing his colleague, a grieving therapist who loses faith, breaks the ethics and tells his patients exactly what he is thinking. After throwing his training out of the window, the therapist finds himself making significant changes to other people and his own life.

Another hotly anticipated project from the movie legend is the fifth installment of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise but the director James Mangold - who has taken over from Steven Spielberg - has asked fans to be “patient” as it goes through post-production.

Last month, the 58-year-old filmmaker tweeted: "Although I've been cutting while shooting, I officially start editing INDY today!”

"To all those asking about trailers and teasers, still drops and first looks and other peeks or sneaks, this is the right place to look for info, but just a bit too soon. Be well and be patient!"

The movie - which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas - is believed to have prompted Harrison to adopt a “strict” health regime.

An anonymous source said” A source said: "It’s incredible. He seems to live a very strict routine. You can set your watch by the things he does at the same time every day. "It’s clockwork, very regimented. It’s wake up, lunch, a very long bike ride, then he’s at the film set from 6pm. "He then arrives back at the hotel around 5am. That exercise and work regime would be punishment for a man half his age. It’s real dedication."