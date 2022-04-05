Kanye West will no longer headline Coachella.

The ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper has pulled out of performing at the top spot at the music festival in the California desert alongside Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye in November last year - will be replaced by the Weeknd as it will be “virtually impossible” for him to do a good show, which was supposed to include fellow rapper Travis Scott.

The source told the outlet: "Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production. Travis Scott was supposed to be joining him onstage.

"Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him."

According to the insider, the ‘Famous’ rapper “is backing out” of the festival because he wants to take time away from the spotlight after being embroiled in a series of scandals involving his ex Kim Kardashian, 41 - and the mother of his four kids North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - and her new boyfriend the 28-year-old comic Pete Davidson that prompted a 50,000 signature strong petition.

They said: "Kanye is backing out because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete, he wants to get help."

His targeted harassment of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star - and then fellow comic Trevor Noah, who called out Ye’s behaviour on 'The Daily Show; - led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.

One of his messages read: "Im really concerned that SKETE [his nickname for Pete] will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months."