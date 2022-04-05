Britney Spears says she will address Justin Timberlake’s apology to her in her upcoming memoir.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker is planning on responding to her ex-boyfriend’s apology - who she dated in the early 00s - in her new “healing and therapeutic” untitled autobiography she is writing after being freed last year from the conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her financial, health and professional decisions for 12 years .

The 40-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram on Monday (04.04.22): “I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic … it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life I’ve never been able to express openly. I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when the events took place.”

“But instead of using my heart, I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin [Timberlake] did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me. Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!!! Timing is EVERYTHING!!!”

It seems she is referencing the apology that the ‘Sexy Back’ hitmaker posted on Instagram after the New York Times’ documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ was released and explored the double standards and cruel treatment Brittany received from the press, public and her loved ones.

In February last year, the 44-year-old pop singer wrote in response: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

The former NSYNC member's apology also appeared to be aimed at Janet Jackson, who he performed with the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show when her nipple was exposed, which prompted a wave of backlash.

He added: “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

The ‘Crossroads’ star - who is engaged to Sam Asghari, 28, and has two sons Sean Preston ,16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex Kevin Federline, 44 - appeared to forgive Justin as she posted a video of herself dancing to his music on Instagram and is believed to be “happy and happy for him”.

An insider said at the time: “She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”