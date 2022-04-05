Sienna Miller loves the “tranquility” of her life as she has aged.

The ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ star found hitting the milestone of turning 40 as a time with “much less anxiety” compared to her younger days.

The 40-year-old actress told Elle UK for her May cover story: “I like the tranquillity of it [life]. There's just much less anxiety, for no specific reason, other than maybe turning 40 and surrendering to being on some sort of life journey that is completely irrelevant. I think I know what matters to me: my friendships, my child and, ultimately, trying to be happy. That really is enough, with bursts of intensity and creativity. And, you know, way too much fun still at times, but I feel more in control of my life. And that's really, really relieving.”

Sienna shared about being “riddled with security and the lowest self-esteem” earlier in her career and feeling like she’s never proved herself to be a fantastic actress in the eyes of Hollywood but becoming less bothered.

She said: “I don't know what more I have to do. I feel like, from a young age, I've proven myself. Without sounding arrogant, because I'm riddled with insecurity and the lowest self-esteem – and that's the truth, I'm not just saying it – but I think I've reached a point of nihilism, which I'm quite happy about. I don't know whether that's [because of] Covid, but I just don't really care.”

The ‘Factory Girl’ star - who has nine-year-old daughter Marlowe with her ex Tom Sturridge - admitted to feeling “pressure” about having more children previously but regrets being so frantic about it after freezing her eggs.

Sienna said: '[I felt] pressure [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, "If it happens, it happens." That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

The ‘American Sniper’ star gushed about how she loves “love," calling it “the most important” thing to her.

Sienna said: “I love love more than anything. That's the most important thing to me and it always will be. So, in spite of whatever ups and down that I've had – many joyful and many extremely painful – I feel pathologically optimistic about my ability to give and receive love.”

