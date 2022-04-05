Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins plan to wait until their six-year-old daughter is 10 before telling her about her adoption.

The 32-year-old country singer admitted adoption is "the most beautiful thing in the world" and told how Willa has "really intense questions" about being from Uganda and wanting to see her friends from the country.

He said: "I don’t know if you’ve felt this at all, but it’s kind of like, 'Well, what age? What age is the right age?'

"Maybe we need to wait until she’s 10, you know what I mean? But she has questions all the time.

"She talks to Lauren, she's like, 'When can we get to see my friends in Uganda?'

"And then [her four-year-old sister] Ada James will be like, 'When can I go see our friends in Uganda?'

"And Willa Gray will be like, 'Well, they're not your friends, they're my friends.' "

Thomas - who also has kids Ada, four, Lennon, two, and four-month-old Lillie, with Lauren - admitted his significant other would love to add to their brood.

Speaking on the 'Making Space' podcast, he added: "Lauren's whole dream, she wanted to have five kids.

"Since the day we got married, she's like, 'I want to have five.' And I'm sitting there going, 'That's fine, you know, that would be great.' So I told Lauren, 'Let's have five, but let's take a four-year deep breath.' "

The 'Die a Happy Man' hitmaker confirmed the birth of his and Lauren's daughter Lillie last November.

He wrote on Instagram: "Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go! (sic)"

Lauren admitted she and Thomas "couldn't be more over the moon" about their arrival.

She posted: "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy.

“If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor

How much more will He clothe you?

If He watched over every sparrow

How much more does He love you?”

lyrics from “Jireh” by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us (sic)"