Kendall Jenner has stopped feeling "bad" about having anxiety.

The 26-year-old model has been struggling lately but she's been finding ways to start her days in a "calm" state of mind and cherishes having her own space and time.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy monday y'all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately.

"I've come to a place where I don't feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time.

"I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset.

"That being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes [smiley face emoji]"

The brunette beauty then went on to detail all the techniques and habits she's found helpful, including deep breathing, writing in her journal, and taking in her surroundings.

She added on the post, which was accompanied by a clip of her tranquil garden: "today i started my day off with:

"• 10 deep inhales/exhales before even touching my phone.

"• went in my yard and journaled

"• wrote down all the things i’m looking forward to today/this month.

"• expressed gratitude for all of my blessings.

"• took in the sun

"• had my tea and practiced some more deep breathing. (sic)"

Kendall urged her followers to do the same.

She concluded: "give it a try.

"i’m optimistic about my day ahead and you should be too! love you! (sic)"

The 'Kardashians' star previously admitted her struggles with anxiety began when she was "really young".

She said last year: "I remember being really young — I'd say eight, nine, 10 — and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that."

And Kendall - whose mental health worsened with fame - has had various physical symptoms due to her anxiety but admitted she can be a "real hypochondriac".

She said: "I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying."