Jason Momoa has insisted he's "absolutely not" dating Kate Beckinsale.

Rumours started swirling about the pair after the 'Aquaman' star was seen offering his coat to the 48-year-old British actress at Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty at the weekend.

However, the 42-year-old star - who separated from his wife Lisa Bonet in January after 16 years together - insists he was "just being a gentleman" and joked he'll never offer his coat to anyone again.

He told 'Extra' of the speculation: "It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2.'

"Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."

Asked if they are dating, he insisted: "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

Jason and Lisa announced they had called it quits in a joint statement, in which they explained that while they have grown apart romantically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "the love between [them] carries on", and they wanted to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."

It concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible - Living the Prayer May Love Prevail."

The pair are parents to 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, while Lisa is 'The Batman' star Zoe Kravitz's mom.