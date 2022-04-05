SZA has broken her ankle.

The 31-year-old singer was seen on crutches and using a wheelchair at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (03.04.22) but she was stunned to learn afterwards just how serious her injury was.

Sharing a video of her leg being put into a cast, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday (04.04.22): “Lmao welp it’s confirmed broken … I thought it was just sprained [crying emoj].I was NOT missing that carpet.(sic)"

She then shared a photo of her X-ray and added: “Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING.(sic)"

SZA won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Performance for 'Kiss Me More' with Doja Cat and after accepting the honour, she explained to reporters backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas that she'd got hurt falling out of bed.

Speaking backstage at the ceremony, she told reporters: "It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before. Everything awesome in my life has also come with something very random."

SZA was seen struggling to balance her Grammy while walking off the stage, and also told her publicist: “I just don’t wanna take pictures in the wheelchair!”

The singer also spoke of her regret that her beloved grandmother wasn't alive to see her win.

She said: "She passed [in 2019] before she can see me win...I wish my granny was here and I'm just I'm just grateful that she can see me from above and my parents can see me now."

The 'Good Days' hitmaker also revealed she's finished working on the long-awaited follow-up to her 2017 debut album 'Ctrl'.

She said: “I just finished it up in Hawaii. And it’s coming soon!

“I think it’s my most unisex album. I think it’s for everyone.”