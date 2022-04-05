Amy Schumer "wasn't allowed" to make a joke about the 'Rust' tragedy at the Oscars.

The 'Trainwreck' star - who co-hosted the Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes - has been vocal about how "upsetting" she found it when Will Smith stormed the stage to smack Chris Rock when he mocked his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the ceremony last month, and she admitted she is astonished that the 'King Richard' star was able to do that when she had her planned gags cut.

Speaking during her 'Amy Schumer and Friends' comedy show in Las Vegas over the weekend, she said: "I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me.

"'Don’t Look Up' is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.

"I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

The quip referenced the fact that in October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured when a gun being handled by Alec Baldwin accidentally went off during rehearsals on the set of western movie 'Rust'.

The 40-year-old star has branded the clash between Will and Chris "really upsetting".

She told her audience: "I don't even know what to say about the Oscars. I have no jokes about it.

"All I can say is that, I don't know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did that cross your newsfeed?"

Amy later added that the on-stage clash was "upsetting".

She reflected: "All I can say is that it was really just sad. It says so much about race, about toxic masculinity, it's just, everything. It was just really upsetting."

By contrast, Amy was actually feeling upbeat about the ceremony and how it was unfolding prior to the dramatic incident.

She said: "I was kind of like, feeling myself.

"I was like, ‘Oooh, somebody's monologue went well.' And then, all of a sudden, [Will] was making his way up and just [motions a slap]."