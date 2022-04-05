Jack Dorsey "regrets" helping to centralise the internet.

The Twitter co-founder - who stepped down as CEO of the micro-blogging app in 2021 - has admitted he is "partially to blame" for the state of the World Wide Web today at the hands of profiteering corporations.

He tweeted at the weekend: "The days of usenet, irc, the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing.

"Centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it. (sic)"

Affirm CEO and co-founder Max Levchin responded by noting that the internet "changed from arthouse to blockbuster because it needed to gain an audience and make money."

To which Block, Inc. founder Dorsey replied: "Perhaps greater emphasis on protocol first and then interface would have helped."

Before he agreed: "I agree there was less technology options around making money tho. It led to advertising dominating."

Dorsey posted a similar comment in 2019.

He wrote: "You don't own 'web3.' The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It's ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. (sic)"