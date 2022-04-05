Justin Long has found "the one".

The 43-year-old actor didn't name who he is currently in a relationship with, but he's recently been spotted holding hands with Kate Bosworth, and he admitted he is "protective" of his "sacred" romance and needs to strike a balance with what he speaks about.

Speaking on 'The Viall Files', he told host Nick Viall: "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one.

"And the one, I met. I found.

"I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."

The 'Accepted' star admitted in December he had a girlfriend and told how she liked pineapple on her pizza when discussing toppings on his podcast.

Justin and Kate filmed an unnamed movie in Arkansas last year, and when filming wrapped, the 39-year-old actress - who announced last August she had split from husband Michael Polish after seven years of marriage - paid a gushing tribute to her "spectacular" co-star.

Sharing a series of images, she wrote on Instagram in May 2021: "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. [sunflower emoji].

"THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya [yellow heart emoji] (sorry had to ;) (sic)"

Justin jokingly commented: "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well ... I admire your restraint. (sic)"

But he then hailed the 'Blue Crush' star as a "rare gem".

He added: "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much ... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are — all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow.(sic)"