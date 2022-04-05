Madonna has got a tattoo in honour of her late mother.

The 63-year-old singer was just five years old when her mom, Madonna Louise Fortin, passed away and she was keen to honour her parent with her latest piece of body art, the word 'Maman - the French for 'mother' - etched onto her right wrist.

In a video she shared to Instagram of the process, Madonna said: "I'm doing this for my mother."

Later in the clip - which was soundtracked by Sly and the Family Stone's 'Family Affair' - she said: "Because when you give birth, what do you do? You bleed.

"It's all connected".

And the 'Material Girl' hitmaker explained her choice of word to her 16-year-old son David when he called into tattoo parlour Lovers Killers to check on her progress.

She explained: "I can't put my mother's name, because it's the same as mine. It would look like I put my own damn name on my arm!"

The teenager agreed: "True, true."

After the inking was completed, Madonna told the camera: "My mother bled for me, and so I'm bleeding for her. It's a family affair."

And she captioned her post: "My turn to bleed for my mother."

The 'Ray of Light' singer also used her Instagram story to share several other photos of her new tattoo, as well as pictures of her other recent inking, a 'tree of life' geometric design which David appears to also have.

Madonna had her first tattoo in 2020, a string of letters featuring the initials of all six of her children, Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David, Mercy, also 16, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

She also has a Hebrew word which loosely translates to "and he kissed" and a red X, with all of her tattoos located on the insides of her wrists.