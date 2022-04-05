Mark Wahlberg drank glasses of olive oil to gain weight for his new movie.

The 50-year-old actor had to pile on 30lbs in six weeks to play real life boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long in 'Father Stu' and he admitted the process wasn't "fun" and he doesn't imagine anyone would envy the eating regime he had to follow for the project.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I had six weeks to put on about 30 pounds. I started with 7,000 calories for the first two weeks and then 11,000 calories for the final four weeks.

"None of it was fun, except for the first meal was amazing, because I hadn't eaten anything up until that point. But after that, when you're already full and you have to eat again, and at my age it's just not a healthy thing to do, to try to put on that kind of weight in that amount of time."

"I wasn't eating anything that you would think, 'Oh my God, I get to sit on the couch and eat ice cream and pizzas.'

"... I tried to do it in a healthy way. It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil.

"The first two weeks were high proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs. The last two weeks starches, and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible. So not a lot of fun."

Mark is known for his strict workout regime and he admitted he had to continue hitting the gym throughout in order to work up an appetite.

He said: "I had to get up the appetite, so I would go in there and try to lift as heavy as possible just to get hungry.

"And then I'd have the weight gainer shakes as well and all that stuff. But none of it was fun. There's nothing worse than when you're full from the last meal and you have to eat again."