'Kirby' has won a Grammy Award.

The gaming franchise - which centers around the adventures of a pink hero named Kirby as he fights to protect and save his home on the distant Planet Popstar - has been honoured with the prestigious award via The 8-Bit Band, who won won the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their cover of Meta Knight’s revenge from the 1996 SNES title 'Kirby Superstar.'

The Recording Academy tweeted: "Congrats Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella winner -

'Meta Knight’s Revenge' (From 'Kirby Superstar')"

@CRosenMusic

Jake Silverman"

The creator of Kirby, Masahiro Sakurai, said he was "surprised" to hear that music associated with his iconic character had been given the accolade.

He tweeted: "How is that possible? I’m surprised."

Meanwhile, the co-arranger, Charlie Rosen, was much more unfiltered and raw in his response as he expressed his shock at the win.

He tweeted: “HOLY S*** WE WON THE GRAMMY!! LONG LIVE VIDEO GAME MUSIC!!”

Jake Silverman, Rosen’s co-arranger also said: “I want to thank my parents, I want to thank [Kirby composer] Jun Ishikawa… I grew up with his music. It’s such an honour to be here. Thank you.”

The win comes just a month after the release of 'Kirby and The Forgotten Land' which is the seventeenth mainline installment of the gaming series and follows the pink puff character as he adventures through the titular land to rescue the Waddle Dee species who have been kidnapped by the ferocious Beast Pack, released in honour of the franchise's 30th anniversary.