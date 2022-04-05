‘Halo Infinite’ developer 343 Industries has said it understands that “the community is simply out of patience” over the lack of new content within the game.

The first-person shooter title released on December 8 for Xbox Series X and S and PC and the lack of new content in its multiplayer component has led to some frustration within the community.

Taking to Reddit, 343 community director Brian Jarrard revealed that the team are "not happy" to have let the community down but assured fans that more will be on the way. "343 Industries are certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations” but reassures fans that content is on the way. There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints. We're certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through. Right now the focus is on S2 and we'll have more to share on that in the coming weeks."

The gaming boss went on to explain that there is "a lot of planning" going on behind-the-scenes but claimed that the nature of the work "doesn't lend itself" to regular updates for fans.

He continued: “Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn't really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can."

‘Halo Infinite’s Season 2 will be released on May 3, 2022.