Tyra Banks thinks Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand is "inspiring."

The 48-year-old model was tapped by Kim, 41, to pose for her SKIMS shapewear line and while she hadn't modelled lingerie for several years, she decided to get on board after calling the "business-savvy" reality star and listening to her "loving, instinctive words."

She told Vogue: “Kim reached out to me, and we had a beautiful heart-to-heart conversation about the campaign. I’ve respected her business savvy for quite a while; after that call, my respect grew to an even greater level. … I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments in so long, but I said yes after speaking with Kim and hearing her thoughtful, loving, and instinctive words! I admire Kim for bringing fashion to shapewear and making it so sexy and bada**. Kim has made her mark in the shapewear industry and hearing her talk about what makes her brand different is inspiring."

Tyra - who was a professor at Stanford University between 2017 and 2020 - went on to explain that the brand "embodies" the importance of being different and thanked 'The Kardashains' star for their "heart-to-heart" phone call.

She said: "I lectured for three years at Stanford’s Business School, and the first thing I would tell my students is, “Different is better than better.” With SKIMS, Kim is embodying that fully. I feel this when I see the products in the world, when I wear the products, how I see them position and market the products. It’s all different. And that’s what makes Skims extra special. I am so proud to collaborate with her and these Icons. Kim, thank you for that heart-to-heart call we had about this campaign. All I can say is, ‘You were right.’”

The 'Dancing with the Stars' host - who reunited with fellow Victoria’s Secret angels Heidi Klum, 48, Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, and Candice Swanepoel, 33, for the campaign - also expressed her love for the other models she worked with during the SKIMS photoshoot.

She said: "Heidi and I shared a room to get ready. I love that woman. She’s pure effervescent happiness. Oh, and that body of hers is on fire! Still! And I kept stealing food from Heidi’s snack table because she ordered tastier things than I did. I was excited to work with Candice because I’d never worked on set with her before. Whoa, that gorgeous lady is the queen of the back arch. I’d pull a muscle if I tried to mock her back bending moves! Alessandra is frozen in time. She looks the same as when I retired. Actually, I believe she’s even more beautiful.”