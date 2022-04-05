Tom Brady is ready for his "greatest challenge yet" in the NFL.

The 44-year-old quarterback announced in February he was calling time on his NFL career after 22 seasons, but after having time to reflect, he decided a few weeks later to commit to another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he's feeling "inspired" for the coming season.

He said: "Two months ago, I didn't feel like I'd be in this place, but I feel motivated.

"I feel inspired to go out there and do my best this year, and I'm going to give everything I got to my teammates, just like I always have.

"They know that once I said yes, there's no turning back, and I've got to commit every bit of mental toughness I have to be in this with them until the end of the season, and I'm excited for it. It'll be my greatest challenge yet."

Tom has set his sights on winning the Super Bowl again.

He told People magazine of his motivations: "I think it's just wanting to achieve the ultimate goal and the pursuit of that, of winning a Super Bowl. And that's a thing that motivates me every day. And I have a really great group of teammates and coaches to do that with."

"I want to go out there and have my best year yet.

"It requires a lot of time and focus and energy, just like everything, every detail matters. Everything's important. There are zero compromises to getting the result that we want. And it's got to be 100 percent effort by everybody to accomplish our goal."

The sportsman knows his career is near "the end" but he wants to go out at the top.

He said: "I know I'm at the end. But I put myself in this position, and I want to finish strong and at the highest level."