Courtney Cox has announced her own line of candles and hand cream.

The 57-year-old actress - who launched home cleaning brand Homecourt back in January 2022 - took to Instagram to Instagram on Monday (04.04.2022) to reveal that the latest collection will feature cosmetics and candles.

She wrote in the caption: “I’m so excited to finally have my candles and hand cream out in the world. I wanted the candle’s fragrance load to fill a room and the vessel shape and color to go with any style. The prototype was actually hand thrown in my backyard. I wanted to make a hand cream that was super hydrating without being greasy and with a beautiful scent. We finally made it! I’m so happy with both… I hope you are too. Go pre-order now.”(sic)

The candles and hand cream come in four different scents: Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, Cipres Mint, and Cece, which is Courtney’s signature scent.

The former 'Friends' star previously revealed that the homeware line was inspired by spending so much time at home and felt the need to prioritise domestic upkeep as much as personal.

She said: "You find yourself at home so much now that I was like, ‘Why not make your home as important as you would yourself, your body, your face?’ So we decided to create a room spray, which is coming out later, a counter spray, dish soap, hand soap and hand lotion. [Homecourt] is a line of beauty products for the home. Each product is something that you would leave on your counter."