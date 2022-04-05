A cookbook based on 'The Witcher' series is set to launch later this year.

The hit series - which is based on the fantasy novel franchise and so far spawned three multi-million selling action role-playing video games - will release a recipe book inspired by dishes from the unnamed planet later this year as a collaboration project between game developers CD Project and Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of Nerds' Kitchen.

A tweet posted to the game's official Twitter count read: "Take a culinary journey through the Continent with The Witcher Cookbook — created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of @WitcherKitchen @NerdsKitchen

, it includes 80 mouthwatering recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher games"! .

The book is set to feature 80 recipes from the world of 'The Witcher' games, providing a new level of immersion that will allow players to taste their way through 'The Witcher' world.

The recipe book will see replicate the food gamers see legendary character Geralt enjoying and will also feature stews and baked fruit from the namesake trees of White Orchard and hearty rustic meals from the taverns will all be available in the cookbook.

The synopsis reads: "Take a culinary journey through the fantastical world of The Witcher with thoughtfully imagined, flavorful recipes inspired by The Witcher‘s expansive settings, characters, and lore. In this beautifully photographed cookbook, Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, the creators of fan-favorite food blogs Nerds’ Kitchen and Witcher Kitchen, share their meticulously-researched, immersive recipes that give fans a taste of the distinct flavors a witcher might sample as he travels the countryside in search of monsters to slay and coin to earn."

The book - set for release on October 25th 2022 - is currently available for pre-order at https://thewitcher.ly/cookbook