Mickey Guyton's husband wants "baby after baby after baby".

The 'Black Like Me' singer and spouse Grant Savoy only welcomed their son Grayson into the world 14 months ago, but the attorney is already thinking about expanding their family again.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I am ready for more. Bring it on. I want baby after baby after baby.”

However, Mickey didn't seem to share her husband's enthusiasm, insisting she "has her limits".

She added: "I’m just now, you know, getting myself back together."

The couple enjoyed a rare child-free night out at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (03.04.22) and Mickey admitted she wasn't feeling too comfortable leaving her son at home.

She said: “He is in California with my mom. So, it’s just me and my husband right now and I am losing my mind."

While the 38-year-old star walked away from the event empty-handed, her spouse was happy to be by her side.

He gushed: “I mean, she inspires me every day. She gave me a baby, so the least I can do is give her support, right?”

The couple had a scare in November when Grayson was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) after a stomach bug left him dehydrated.

In an update, Mickey shared on Instagram at the time: "Hey guys I just wanted to give y'all an update on little Gray.

"My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu. It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug.

"Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying. (sic)"

Praising the medical professionals who saw to her little boy, she said: "A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the er, discovered the problem and help create a plan to heal baby Grayson.

"Our family, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages. (sic)"

Oh his condition, she continued: "I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them.

"Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving."