Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson want to take their relationship to "the next level."

The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 - has been dating comedian Pete, 28, since October and the pair are reportedly letting their relationship "blossom" despite the "drama" caused by her ex.

A source said: "Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level. They are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created."

The SKIMS founder - who has who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her ex-husband - had been subject to a torrent of abuse on Instagram from the 'DONDA' rapper when implied that Kim had stopped "allowing" him to see their children after the divorce and went on to release a music video which appeared to show him decapitating and burying 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete.

However, a series of leaked screenshots last month alleged that Pete had told Kanye to "grow the f*** up" in text messages the insider went on to explain that Pete spoke out because he is "over the negativity" Kanye caused and hopes that it will "dissipate" as time goes on.

The source told ETOnline: "Pete decided to speak out because Kanye's behavior got to a point where he personally felt like he had to stand up for himself as a man and a protector. He is over the negativity that Kanye brought to him and Kim and her family. He is hopeful that all this will dissipate in the future.

Kim is mostly concerned about her kids being privy to hearing about things, and having to potentially experience negativity by extension. She just wants everyone to move on, be happy and to co-parent in a healthy way."