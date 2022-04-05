Katie Price spends £179k on a Ferrari despite driving ban

Katie Price has spent £179k on a Ferrari despite not being allowed to drive.

The 43-year-old ex-glamour model - who was arrested for drink-driving following a crash in September 2021 and as a result received a two-year driving ban - is reportedly "gifting" the luxury car to herself and "can't wait" to get her licence back.

An insider told The Sun: "Katie's getting a pink Ferrari - it's worth £179k and she sees it as a gift to herself after everything she's been through. She can't wait to get her driving licence back."

The insider went on to reveal that Katie - who was declared bankrupt back in 2019 and owes more than £3.2 million to the likes of HMRC, her mortgage company and small businesses. - will pay for the high end motor in "instalments."

The source added: "Katie's planning to pay for the car in instalments now she's back to earning money again after the bankruptcy."

The claims come just a week after the former 'Loose Women' panellist - who has children Harvey, 19, Junior, 16 and Princess, 14, as well as Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny from previous relationships - took to Instagram to reveal that she was having a custom made car designed by entrepreneur Lisa Marie Brown.

Alongside a snap of herself and Lisa - who is the owner of the first Maserati and first pink Ferrari - standing by the supercar, she wrote: "Good day filming with @lisamariebrown123 and she is designing my new car wooo watch the space. So, today I've met my match, we all know I love pink. One pink to another pink... This lady here is going to be designing my next car(sic)"

