Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding was attended by just five people.

The 42-year-old star and Travis, 46, tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday (04.04.22), and Marty Frierson - who works at the chapel - has now revealed some details about the intimate ceremony.

Marty told Us Weekly: "They just had their team, security and three people that had iPhones - [so] five people total with them.

"They were friends, but they just came in and filmed them from the time they got out of the limousine to the ceremony to them leaving to tossing the bouquet. Everything."

The loved-up couple tied the knot shortly after they attended the Grammy Awards together.

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October, and a source previously claimed that the brunette beauty was "relaxed and laid back" about her wedding plans.

Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick - was said to be making "most of the decisions" about their big day.

The insider explained at the time: "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

It was also claimed that Kourtney and Travis were planning to have a fairly low-key ceremony.

The source shared: "It won't be a huge event."

Despite this, the celebrity couple are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.

The insider added: "Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other. They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together."