Mindy Kaling thinks she's a "prude".

The 42-year-old star is the co-creator of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' - but she finds working on the TV comedy-drama to be a big challenge because she's so easily shocked by sex-related issues.

Mindy explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "With the show, 'Sex Lives of College Girls', you come with certain expectation, right? It's gotta be sexy and for someone like me - I'm watching 'Bridgerton' and clutching my pearls, I'm such a prude - that show is challenging for me.

"The actresses are so talented, the writers are so good, but we have to write these situations that seem really realistic college, funny sex stories and that's the one where I go into the writers' room to come up with the stories where I'm always bracing myself like, 'What am I going to hear today?'

"But we have really funny stories and what I like about that show is that it exists in a world where there's no COVID, so it's not like we're dealing with that. I'm excited to be done with COVID narratively and be doing shows where it doesn't exist."

The HBO series stars Pauline Chalamet - the sister of actor Timothee Chalamet - as one of the central characters.

But Mindy - who first gained recognition as Kelly Kapoor in the US version of 'The Office' - admits it's unlikely they will be reunited on screen in the new series.

Asked about the possibility, Mindy replied: "I mean, I'm a big fan of Timothee Chalamet. And so are the cast and the writers ... He feels a little busy right now! But we are huge fans of his."