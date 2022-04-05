Cole Sprouse feels he's gone through "a second big round" of fame.

The 29-year-old actor shot to fame as a child, when he starred in the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody', and Cole believes that appearing in 'Riverdale' represents another landmark moment in his career.

Cole - who starred in the Disney show alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, Ashley Tisdale and Brenda Song - reflected: "My brother and I used to get quite a bit of, 'Oh, you made it out! Oh, you're unscathed!' No. The young women on the channel we were on [Disney Channel] were so heavily sexualised from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there's absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences.

"And every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience."

Cole admits to being "violently defensive" of other child stars.

The actor also revealed that 'Riverdale' has reminded him of his own childhood experiences.

Cole - who plays the part of Jughead Jones in the hit teen drama - told the New York Times newspaper: "When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we're not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma.

"So I'm violently defensive against people who mock some of the young women who were on the channel when I was younger because I don't feel like it adequately comprehends the humanity of that experience and what it takes to recover. And, to be quite honest, as I have now gone through a second big round of this fame game as an adult, I've noticed the same psychological effects that fame yields upon a group of young adults as I did when I was a child."