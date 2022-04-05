Kris Jenner thinks launching 'The Kardashians' is "a little scary".

The 66-year-old star enjoyed huge success with 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' between 2007 and 2021, but Kris is feeling anxious ahead of the premiere of her family's new series.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kris shared: "Every time we start to shoot a new season, or in this case on a new network with Disney and this kind of thing, you kinda worry about, 'Are people still going to want to see what we have going on?' Because we have been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing. But also, a little scary."

During the interview, Kris also acknowledged that a huge amount has changed for herself and her family over recent months.

She said: "Of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen.

"Kylie’s having a baby. Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and then gets engaged. Kim gets 'SNL'. Every single day there was just this drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby or somebody getting divorced. It was nutty as usual."

In March, Kris revealed she knew her family had something "very special" when they launched 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The socialite used the platform to turn the family name into a money-spinning brand.

She said: "I realised really quickly that we had something, and it was very special.

"Once we knew it was a hit, that’s when you put on a more creative hat and you start to think, ‘Oh, I see where this might be going. Maybe we should do something a little more outside the box and use this show as an amazing platform.’ And that’s what we did."